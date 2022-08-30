BDDS dog Blanzy given heartwarming farewell after 10 years of dedicated service

After dedicatedly serving for a span of 10 long years at the Trichy International Airport, a retirement ceremony was held for the sniffer dog Blanzy on August 29 in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Blanzy served for the security of civil aviation at the airport. Blanzy was honoured with a medal and a certificate by the Airport Director of the Trichy International Airport. A rope pulling ceremony was also conducted in his honour.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

