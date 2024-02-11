trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720182
'Because of politics he is not going to see Ramlala',says Sarita Bhadauria on Akhilesh Yadav

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Yogi Cabinet in Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP's Sarita Bhadauria is also going to Ayodhya today for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Before reaching Ayodhya, he has given a big statement. Today CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya. Where the CM will visit Ramlala along with the ministers and MLAs of the UP government. Let us tell you that CM Yogi had invited all the members to go to Ayodhya.

