Beer-laden vehicle overturns, brings cheers to passersby

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
A truck carrying around 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli. The locals rejoiced because of the unexpected 'gift'. The video of the incident is going viral on the social media platforms.

