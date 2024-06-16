Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757856
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Before Bakrid, there was a ruckus in Mira Road Society of Mumbai

Sonam|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Before Bakrid, there has been a ruckus again in a society in Mumbai. In fact, every vehicle coming and going in the JP Infra Society built on Mira Road in Mumbai is being checked. The reason for this is the goat. Because last year there was a controversy over bringing a goat in this society. This time the society is making every effort to ensure that no one brings a goat inside. That is why every vehicle is being checked. Last time there was a ruckus over the person named Mohsin bringing a goat. Yesterday again there was a ruckus over the checking of his vehicle.

All Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government
Play Icon33:10
Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Play Icon45:08
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon03:27
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
Play Icon01:39
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
Play Icon01:38
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal

Trending Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government
play icon33:10
Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
play icon45:8
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:27
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
play icon1:39
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
play icon1:38
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal