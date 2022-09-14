Begusarai Firing: One killed, several injured in separate firing incidents

One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on September 13 in Bihar's Begusarai. As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured. Further investigation into the matter is underway. DIG Begusarai Satya Veer Singh met the victims of mass shooting incident at a hospital in Begusarai.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

