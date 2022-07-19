NewsVideos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding at midnight on July 17. The singer confirmed the news on her newsletter, On The JLo, saying that a low-key ceremony in a chapel was exactly what the two wanted. Lopez also confirmed the changed her last name to match Affleck's surname and shared a sweet photo of her in bed with her wedding band.

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
