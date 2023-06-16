NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Bengal Violence: Violence continues in West Bengal before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs have been recovered from Birbhum's house.

All Videos

TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
play icon12:20
TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
play icon0:46
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
play icon3:21
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'

Trending Videos

TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
play icon12:20
TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
play icon0:46
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
play icon3:21
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,BJP,BJP News,West Bengal news,Hindi News,बंगाल में बमबाजी,बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,bengal violence news,bengal panchayat election violence,bengal panchayat election,Kolkata News,kolkata News in Hindi,Latest kolkata News,kolkata Headlines,कोलकाता Samachar,पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा का दौर,साउथ 24 परगना में आज भी बवाल जारी,पश्चिम बंगाल,तृणमूल कांग्रेस,West Bengal,Bengal panchayat Elections,Trinamool Congress,