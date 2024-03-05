trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727694
Bengal government moved Supreme Court on Shahjahan Sheikh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has reached the Supreme Court after the High Court's order on Shahjahan Sheikh. Mamta had suffered a big blow from the High Court. Kolkata High Court had ordered CBI investigation in the case of Sandeshkhali, Nyajat and 3 cases of Bangaon Police Station.

