Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition to HC order for deployment of central forces

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court order on the deployment of central hair in panchayat elections in Bengal has been challenged. The Supreme Court has reached the West Bengal State Election Commission

Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country

