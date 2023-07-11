trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634206
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: "Where is Rahul Gandhi's shop of love?" BJP's attack on Congress

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
TMC has achieved a big lead in the Bengal Panchayat elections. There was heavy violence in Bengal during the Panchayat elections. But despite this people have supported TMC. After this, the BJP has fiercely attacked the Congress. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked where is Rahul Gandhi's shop of love now?
