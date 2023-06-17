NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal Violence: BJP delegation met the governor, made serious allegations against the government

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Bengal Violence: The BJP delegation met the Governor regarding the ongoing violence in Bengal, the BJP delegation has made serious allegations against the West Bengal government. Bengal BJP President Sukant Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee does not want anyone else to file nominations, she wants nominations of others to be cancelled.

All Videos

Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
play icon2:42
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
play icon4:55
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
play icon1:54
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
play icon0:54
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition to HC order for deployment of central forces
play icon4:20
Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition to HC order for deployment of central forces

Trending Videos

Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
play icon2:42
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
play icon4:55
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
play icon1:54
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
play icon0:54
2000 people trapped in flood of Sikkim landslide, trying to save people by making temporary crossing
Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition to HC order for deployment of central forces
play icon4:20
Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition to HC order for deployment of central forces
Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,bjp delegation meet governer,bombazi,bengal hinsa,Bengal mai hinsa,BJP,BJP News,West Bengal news,Hindi News,बंगाल में बमबाजी,बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा,बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव,bengal violence news,bengal panchayat election violence,bengal panchayat election,Kolkata News,kolkata News in Hindi,Latest kolkata News,kolkata Headlines,कोलकाता Samachar,पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव से पहले हिंसा का दौर,साउथ 24 परगना में आज भी बवाल जारी,पश्चिम बंगाल,तृणमूल कांग्रेस,West Bengal,Bengal panchayat Elections,Trinamool Congress,