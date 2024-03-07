NewsVideos
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Picture: The picture of the accused in the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has come out... In this picture, the accused is sitting in a bus without a mask... On March 1, there were blasts in a bag kept in the cafe... in which 5 people were injured. The CCTV video of this blast had also surfaced and the suspect was seen wearing a cap.

