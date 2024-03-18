NewsVideos
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Attacked: Fight Over Loud Music Near Siddanna Layout During 'Azaan' Caught on CCTV Footage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
In Bengaluru, a dispute arose when a shopkeeper played music loudly near Siddanna Layout during the 'Azaan' time. Muslim youths questioned him, leading to a physical altercation where the shopkeeper was hit. Bengaluru Police have filed an FIR, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Watch the video for more details. (Source: Police CCTV footage)

