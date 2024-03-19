NewsVideos
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa. Actually, at the time of Azaan, a shopkeeper was playing Hanuman Chalisa and some youths came and beat him. To know more about the same, watch this report.

