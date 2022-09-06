NewsVideos

Bengaluru witnesses heavy traffic jam following non-stop rainfall

As parts of Bengaluru gets waterlogged on September 05, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in various parts of the city. The India's tech capital has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on June 1.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
As parts of Bengaluru gets waterlogged on September 05, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in various parts of the city. The India's tech capital has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on June 1.

All Videos

Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.

Trending Videos

Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.