Bengaluru witnesses heavy traffic jam following non-stop rainfall

As parts of Bengaluru gets waterlogged on September 05, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in various parts of the city. The India's tech capital has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on June 1.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

