Bengaluru witnesses heavy traffic jam following non-stop rainfall
As parts of Bengaluru gets waterlogged on September 05, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in various parts of the city. The India's tech capital has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on June 1.
As parts of Bengaluru gets waterlogged on September 05, heavy traffic jam was witnessed in various parts of the city. The India's tech capital has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on June 1.