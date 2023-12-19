trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700500
Benin’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakar Meets EAM Dr S Jaishankar For Official Visit | Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi on December 18. Adjadi Bakari arrived in India on December 17 for an official visit. More details are awaited.

