Beti Bachao: Doctor waives off hospital charges for birth of every girl child in his hospital

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

A doctor in Pune is has started an initiative to save the girl child and celebrate her birth. Dr Ganesh Rakh waives off hospital charges for the birth of a girl child at his hospital. The doctor along with the staff celebrates the birth by cutting cake and distributing sweets. He said, “I started this Beti Bachao mission almost 11 years back. When a girl child is born in a hospital, we waive the entire bill. We celebrate by cutting a cake.”