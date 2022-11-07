NewsVideos

Beti Bachao: Doctor waives off hospital charges for birth of every girl child in his hospital

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
A doctor in Pune is has started an initiative to save the girl child and celebrate her birth. Dr Ganesh Rakh waives off hospital charges for the birth of a girl child at his hospital. The doctor along with the staff celebrates the birth by cutting cake and distributing sweets. He said, “I started this Beti Bachao mission almost 11 years back. When a girl child is born in a hospital, we waive the entire bill. We celebrate by cutting a cake.”

All Videos

Tourism: Miyar valley in Lahaul Spiti witnesses fresh snowfall
Tourism: Miyar valley in Lahaul Spiti witnesses fresh snowfall
UP: Income Tax, GST department conducts raid at garment factory in Noida
UP: Income Tax, GST department conducts raid at garment factory in Noida
Dev Deepawali 2022: Ghats light up ahead of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi
Dev Deepawali 2022: Ghats light up ahead of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi
Bihar: Monks organise special prayer ceremony for world peace in Bodh Gaya
Bihar: Monks organise special prayer ceremony for world peace in Bodh Gaya
Research finds poor health outcomes related to substance use disorders
Research finds poor health outcomes related to substance use disorders

Trending Videos

Tourism: Miyar valley in Lahaul Spiti witnesses fresh snowfall
UP: Income Tax, GST department conducts raid at garment factory in Noida
Dev Deepawali 2022: Ghats light up ahead of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi
Bihar: Monks organise special prayer ceremony for world peace in Bodh Gaya
Research finds poor health outcomes related to substance use disorders