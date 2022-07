Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor #deepeshbhan aka Malkhan Singh passes away | Zee English News

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan collapsed while playing cricket on Friday. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

