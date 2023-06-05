NewsVideos
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
In Bihar's Bhagalpur, the politics has intensified due to the collapse of the bridge. BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacked the Nitish government and said that 'the bridge has been gifted with commission'.

