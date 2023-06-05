NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: Politics intensifies after bridge collapse in Bihar, BJP targets Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
In Bihar's Bhagalpur, the politics has intensified due to the collapse of the bridge. BJP seems to be attacking the Nitish government. Know what is the current situation in this report.

All Videos

Controversy over cigarette smoking in Greater Noida's GB University, student and security guard fight
1:37
Controversy over cigarette smoking in Greater Noida's GB University, student and security guard fight
Odisha's Balasore train accident: 93 dead, 182 not yet identified
0:48
Odisha's Balasore train accident: 93 dead, 182 not yet identified
Another Train Derails In Odisha Just Days After Balasore Triple Train Accident
0:39
Another Train Derails In Odisha Just Days After Balasore Triple Train Accident
Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
8:21
Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse

Trending Videos

1:37
Controversy over cigarette smoking in Greater Noida's GB University, student and security guard fight
0:48
Odisha's Balasore train accident: 93 dead, 182 not yet identified
0:39
Another Train Derails In Odisha Just Days After Balasore Triple Train Accident
8:21
Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
bihar pull collapse,Bhagalpur,bhagalpur ganga bridge,bhagalpur ganga bridge collapse,bhagalpur ganga bridge project,bhagalpur ganga bridge news today,bhagalpur ganga bridge news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar bridge,bridge collapse in bhagalpur,Bihar bridge collapse,Bridge collapse,bihar bridge collapsed,bridge collapsed,sattarghat bridge collapse bihar,bihar bridge collapses,bridge collapses in bihar,sattarghat bridge collapse,CM Nitish Kumar,