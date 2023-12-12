trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698236
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
In Rajasthan, when Vasundhara Raje opened the slip of Bhajanlal Sharma, everyone was surprised. Now Bhajanlal Sharma will rule the chair of Rajasthan. And Diya Kumari was made the Deputy Chief Minister.

