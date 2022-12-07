NewsVideos

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Day 90: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Dara Station in Kota

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Dara Station Kota, Rajasthan. Today is the 90th day of the ‘Padayatra’.

All Videos

Delegates visit Shilpgram Crafts Village in Udaipur
Delegates visit Shilpgram Crafts Village in Udaipur
Delhi MCD Election Results released on 68 seats, BJP wins in 32 wards
14:18
Delhi MCD Election Results released on 68 seats, BJP wins in 32 wards
Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway
Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting

Trending Videos

Delegates visit Shilpgram Crafts Village in Udaipur
14:18
Delhi MCD Election Results released on 68 seats, BJP wins in 32 wards
Mumbai: 2 lions brought from Gujarat, released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway
Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting