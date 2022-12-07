‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Day 90: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Dara Station in Kota

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Dara Station Kota, Rajasthan. Today is the 90th day of the ‘Padayatra’.