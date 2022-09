Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi participates in a boat race

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

On the 12th day of the Congress' yatra, Rahul Gandhi participated in a boat race on Punnamada lake. Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and will travel across twelve states and two union territories over a five-month period.