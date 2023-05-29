NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhediya Star Cast Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Snapped Together At The Airport

|Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Snapped Together At The Airport. Kriti Sanon chose a colorful outfit. Even without much makeup, the actress was still gorgeous. Varun Dhawan, one of her co-stars in Bhediya, chose an orange tracksuit.

All Videos

Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport
1:22
Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport
Sakshi's mother made big revelations in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with ZEE NEWS!
7:26
Sakshi's mother made big revelations in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with ZEE NEWS!
Sakshi Murder Case: Love Jihad or One Sided Love?
11:49
Sakshi Murder Case: Love Jihad or One Sided Love?
Sakshi Murder Case: Sakshi's friend made big revelations
3:15
Sakshi Murder Case: Sakshi's friend made big revelations
Actor Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In Long Hair And Beard, Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport
0:38
Actor Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In Long Hair And Beard, Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

1:22
Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport
7:26
Sakshi's mother made big revelations in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with ZEE NEWS!
11:49
Sakshi Murder Case: Love Jihad or One Sided Love?
3:15
Sakshi Murder Case: Sakshi's friend made big revelations
0:38
Actor Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In Long Hair And Beard, Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport