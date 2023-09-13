trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661770
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhopal Breaking: Straight like urination scandal in Bhopal, miscreants beat up over wire fencing

|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Bhopal Breaking: A Siddhi-like urination scandal has come to light in Bhopal, here due to wire fencing on the government land, the bullies first locked a Dalit in the house and beat him fiercely and later urinated on him.
Follow Us

All Videos

UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan
play icon2:40
UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan
Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC
play icon4:25
Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC
Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Casual Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:46
Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Casual Outfit In Mumbai
Indian Army showcases its prowess in desert warfare in Egypt at Exercise Bright Star 2023
play icon3:2
Indian Army showcases its prowess in desert warfare in Egypt at Exercise Bright Star 2023
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
play icon0:58
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter

Trending Videos

UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan
play icon2:40
UDAYNIDHI FIR Breaking: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mira Road police station, Mumbai. Sanatan
Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC
play icon4:25
Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC
Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Casual Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:46
Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Casual Outfit In Mumbai
Indian Army showcases its prowess in desert warfare in Egypt at Exercise Bright Star 2023
play icon3:2
Indian Army showcases its prowess in desert warfare in Egypt at Exercise Bright Star 2023
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
play icon0:58
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
urination scandal in Bhopal,Bhopal,MP,sidhi urination scandal,Bhopal News,MP News,भोपाल में दलित के मुंह में पेशाब किया,peshab kaand,Pee Scandal,Direct Pee Scandal,CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan,Pee Scandal Victim Requests To Release The Accused,Madhya Pradesh news,peshab kaand Video Viral,पेशाब कांड,सीधी पेशाब कांड,सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान,पेशाब कांड के पीड़ित ने लगाई आरोपी को छोड़ने की गुहार,मध्य प्रदेश न्यूज,पेशाब कांड का वीडियो वायरल,भोपाल में सीधी जैसा पेशाब कांड,मध्य प्रदेश,भोपाल में दलित के साथ बर्बरता,पिटाई से बेहोश हुआ तो मुंह में कर दिया पेशाब,,