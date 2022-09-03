NewsVideos

Bhupesh Baghel says, central agencies will conduct raids in Chhattisgarh soon

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on September 02 said that the central agencies will conduct raids in the state soon. Speaking to media persons, “Jharkhand MLAs are staying here, we've welcomed them. BJP is opposing it. ED & IT will soon raid here."

Sep 03, 2022
