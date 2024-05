videoDetails

Bibhav Kumar to appear before Court in Swati Maliwal Case

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Swati Maliwal Assault Row Update: Bibhav Kumar will appear in court today in Swati Maliwal case. Bibhav Kumar's remand is ending today. After which he will be presented in court today. Swati Maliwal had blamed Bibhav Kumar in the case of assault in Delhi CM House. Due to which the appearance is to be held today.