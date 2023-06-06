NewsVideos
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: Major action is being taken regarding bridge collapse in Bhagalpur. Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has said to blacklist the company that built the bridge.

