Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Taking a big decision, the Government of India has announced to give Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and Narasimha Rao. Before the Lok Sabha elections, many meanings are being inferred from this decision of the Modi government. Understand how the Modi government has hit many targets with one arrow by announcing the award of Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan.

