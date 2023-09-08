trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659667
Big blast regarding India in G20 Summit, world shocked!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The arrival of guests from G-20 countries has started in Delhi. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also reached India. Sunak has reached India with his wife Akshita. PM Modi has given a big statement as soon as Sunak reaches India.
UNSC Secretary General Antonio Guterres reached India, Russian Foreign Minister also reached India
