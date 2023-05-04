हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Big blow to Wrestlers from Supreme Court!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 04, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Wrestlers have got a big blow from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court told the wrestlers that we are closing the hearing now. There was a demand for FIR, it has been fulfilled.
×
All Videos
6:15
Foreign Minister of 'Pakistan' becomes happy after reaching Goa
11:23
SCO Meet 2023: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's big statement after reaching Goa
1:3
Cops say 'go home or come to station': Wrestler Geeta Phogat slams police
1:4
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
9:59
CM Yogi's big statement on gangster Anil Dujan encounter
Trending Videos
6:15
Foreign Minister of 'Pakistan' becomes happy after reaching Goa
11:23
SCO Meet 2023: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's big statement after reaching Goa
1:3
Cops say 'go home or come to station': Wrestler Geeta Phogat slams police
1:4
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
9:59
CM Yogi's big statement on gangster Anil Dujan encounter
Breaking News,Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest in delhi,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,wrestler protest,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest news,Jantar Mantar Protest,wrestlers protest on jantar mantar,indian wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest live,delhi wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest in new delhi,wrestler protest in delhi,wrestler protest against wfi,