Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
One Nation One Election Update: The central government has taken a big step regarding one country one election. The Center has canceled the leave of all secretaries and asked all to stay in Delhi.
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
play icon2:40
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
play icon1:13
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
play icon4:22
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon1:9
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting
play icon3:8
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting

