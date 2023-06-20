NewsVideos
Big decision of Gita Press

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The Geeta Press of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh will get the Gandhi Peace Prize, for which the Congress is targeting the Modi government. Congress says awarding Geeta Press is awarding Godse and Veer Savarkar.

