Big decision of RBI on 2000 rupee note

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

2000 Notes News: 2000 notes (2000 Rupees Note) will be changed in the bank by 30 September. Banks will not accept Rs 2000 notes after September 30. 2000 notes will remain legal tender but transactions with them will not be valid.