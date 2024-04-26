Advertisement
Big decision of Supreme Court on EVM-VVPAT

Apr 26, 2024
Supreme Court gave a big decision on EVM VVPAT. The Supreme Court has rejected all the demands including matching of slips and voting through ballot paper.

