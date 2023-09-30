trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668908
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big decisions will be taken in the Central Election Committee meeting

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Breaking News: BJP has started gearing up for the elections in the capital Delhi. Central Election Committee will meet in Delhi today. There may be discussion regarding assembly elections in this meeting.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said - those whom the country gave power 9 years ago, are doing injustice
play icon9:50
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said - those whom the country gave power 9 years ago, are doing injustice
Cauvery Water Dispute Explained: Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fighting?
play icon16:43
Cauvery Water Dispute Explained: Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fighting?
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson's taunt - We are closed till 24, after 24 you will be closed
play icon8:51
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson's taunt - We are closed till 24, after 24 you will be closed
Deshhit: 'Strike' in Hafiz's house, Pakistan stunned
play icon17:7
Deshhit: 'Strike' in Hafiz's house, Pakistan stunned
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
play icon32:32
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said - those whom the country gave power 9 years ago, are doing injustice
play icon9:50
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said - those whom the country gave power 9 years ago, are doing injustice
Cauvery Water Dispute Explained: Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fighting?
play icon16:43
Cauvery Water Dispute Explained: Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fighting?
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson's taunt - We are closed till 24, after 24 you will be closed
play icon8:51
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson's taunt - We are closed till 24, after 24 you will be closed
Deshhit: 'Strike' in Hafiz's house, Pakistan stunned
play icon17:7
Deshhit: 'Strike' in Hafiz's house, Pakistan stunned
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
play icon32:32
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
bjp meeting in delhi,bjp high level meeting in delhi,delhi bjp meeting,bjp meeting up elections,delhi uni elections 2023,BJP in delhi,2023 delhi university elections,elections in delhi university,BJP meeting in Rajasthan,latest news in hindi,Delhi election results,