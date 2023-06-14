NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big defense deal in India-USA before PM Modi's US tour

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America on 21st June. Before his visit, a big defense deal has happened between America and India. Tomorrow India will deal with MQ-9 Reaper drone from America.

All Videos

DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940
2:39
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940
DNA Breaking: Fierce fire inside Kolkata airport
5:4
DNA Breaking: Fierce fire inside Kolkata airport
Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At The Screening Of Amazon's Original Series 'Jee Karda'
0:33
Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At The Screening Of Amazon's Original Series 'Jee Karda'

Trending Videos

19:28
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!
11:5
DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'
2:39
DNA: When the German Army captured Paris in 1940
5:4
DNA Breaking: Fierce fire inside Kolkata airport
0:33
Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At The Screening Of Amazon's Original Series 'Jee Karda'
Breaking News,new latest offers deals,china on india mq-9 deal,biden zelensky,mq-9,MQ-9B,deploy mq-9 reaper,Refuel,mq-9 drones in action,Israel,delay in project-17a,Defense,Israeli,Defence,kizilelma vs mq-9 reaper,Zelensky,Joe Biden,haqeeqat,mq-9b predator drone deal,Hellfire,mq-9 reaper drone destroys,india us defence agreement,mq-9b stol,israel f 16,israel f 35,india us deal for mq-9 reaper,general atomics mq-9 reaper (aircraft model),mq-9 reaper,