videoDetails

Big disclosure about Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf's ISI connection

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

There has been a big disclosure regarding the ISI connection of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed. Atiq and Ashraf are said to be helping ISI. Ashraf had got Zeeshan Qamar's passport made. Terrorist Zeeshan was arrested from Kareli.