NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big disclosure in Atiq Ahmed murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
A big disclosure has been made about the accused shooter Arun of the Atiq Ahmed murder case. Shooter Arun was a member of the WhatsApp group of Mafia Atiq's son Asad.

All Videos

Maya Kodnani-Babu Bajrangi acquitted in Gujarat's Naroda Gam riots
3:36
Maya Kodnani-Babu Bajrangi acquitted in Gujarat's Naroda Gam riots
Mafia Atiq Ahmed : Victim Sabir targets Samajwadi Party government
5:26
 Mafia Atiq Ahmed : Victim Sabir targets Samajwadi Party government
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
6:52
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
5:28
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case
19:25
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case

Trending Videos

3:36
Maya Kodnani-Babu Bajrangi acquitted in Gujarat's Naroda Gam riots
5:26
Mafia Atiq Ahmed : Victim Sabir targets Samajwadi Party government
6:52
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Crime scene recreated to understand this massacre
5:28
Badhir News: BJP attacks on Congress regarding MP Imran Pratapgarhi
19:25
Crime Scene recreated to understand Atiq-Ashraf murder case
atiq ahmed hatyakand,Atiq Ahmed,atiq ahmed ki video,atiq ahmed shooter arun,atiq ahmed shooter arun news,shooter arun,shooter arun atiq ahmed,shooter arun atiq hatyakand,shooter arun atiq news,shooter arun atiq breaking,shooter arun whatsapp group,whatsapp group of asad,Asad,asad whatsapp group,asad whatsapp group news,asad whatsapp group arun,arun in asad whatsapp group,shooter arun asad whatsapp,Breaking News,Hindi News,Prayagraj,Zee News,Latest News,