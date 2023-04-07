NewsVideos
Big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, fugitive trying to flee to Pakistan under the guise of religious group

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
A big disclosure has come about Amritpal Singh. Sources say that Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is in the process of fleeing to Pakistan. Actually a group of 1052 people is going on religious pilgrimage to Pakistan. They are trying to go to Pakistan in the guise of this group. The investigation agencies on the Pakistan border are on alert regarding this. Learn about the case in detail.

