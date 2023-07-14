trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635555
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
There has been a major reshuffle in the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. Giving a big responsibility to Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra government, he has been given the finance ministry. Earlier, the finance ministry was with Devendra Fadnavis. Along with this, Ajit Pawar has also been given the planning department. On the other hand, Chhagan Bhujbal has been entrusted with the food supply department.
