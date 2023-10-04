trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670621
Big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023, Khalistan Zindabad written in Dharamshala

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
India Canada News: A big Khalistani conspiracy regarding World Cup 2023 has been revealed, the slogan of Khalistan Zindabad has been written on the wall of the government department in Dharamshala. Let us tell you that Dharamshala Cricket World matches are to be held.
