trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629126
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big news from government sources on Predator drone deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
In the first state visit of PM Narendra Modi to America, the deal of unmanned MQ-9b Predator drones with American company General Atomics was discussed. Now according to high government sources, this deal of Predator drone with America has become successful. These drones are made from the latest technology.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
play icon5:56
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
play icon6:17
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
Draft of Uniform Civil Code ready in Uttarakhand
play icon1:45
Draft of Uniform Civil Code ready in Uttarakhand
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
play icon7:55
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
3 injured after vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway
play icon0:37
3 injured after vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
play icon5:56
Putin will never forgive, Prigozhin's private army is over
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
play icon6:17
Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Wagner rebellion including Ukraine war
Draft of Uniform Civil Code ready in Uttarakhand
play icon1:45
Draft of Uniform Civil Code ready in Uttarakhand
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
play icon7:55
21 corrupt parties have come together to make Rahul Baba PM: amit shah
3 injured after vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway
play icon0:37
3 injured after vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway
Predator drone,mq-9b drones,Drone,predator drone india,india us predator drone deal,mq-9 reaper drone,predator drone deal,india predator drone,predator drone missile,Predator drones,india us mq-9b predator drone deal,mq 9b predator drones,Reaper drone,Drones,mq-9b seaguardian drones,mq-9b sea guardian drones,india us drone deal,mq 9b predator drone,mq-9 reaper drone in action,mq-9b drone,predator reaper drone price,mq-9b predator drone,