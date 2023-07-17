trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636692
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big news on the ordinance of the Center, the matter can be sent to the constitution bench

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
CJI on Center Ordinance: The CJI has now made a big comment amidst the ongoing furore over the ordinance of the Centre. The CJI said that why shouldn't the constitution bench hear the matter.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon1:58
"Calling It ‘Mahagathbandhan’ But Actually There Is No ‘Bandhan’ In This" Basavaraj Bommai On Opposition Meeting
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
play icon1:6
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
Seema Haider taken into custody
play icon4:17
Seema Haider taken into custody
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
play icon0:58
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
play icon1:34
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon1:58
"Calling It ‘Mahagathbandhan’ But Actually There Is No ‘Bandhan’ In This" Basavaraj Bommai On Opposition Meeting
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
play icon1:6
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
Seema Haider taken into custody
play icon4:17
Seema Haider taken into custody
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
play icon0:58
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
play icon1:34
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
centre ordinance on delhi,Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government,centre ordinance on delhi govt,KC Venugopal,kc venugopal latest news,kc venugopal english interview,kc venugopal old interview,delhi government ordinance,Jairam Ramesh,jairam ramesh interview,Jai ram ramesh,jairam ramesh speech,jai ram ramesh latest news,jairam ramesh to centre,jairam ramesh on modi,jairam ramesh congress,Centre brings Ordinance,Congress leader Jairam Ramesh,Zee News,breaking,