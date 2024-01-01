trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704888
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Big news has come from Congress on New Year. According to the information, Congress wants to contest alone on about 290 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, Congress can demand 85 seats from other parties of India alliance.

