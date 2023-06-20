NewsVideos
big news ! Will PM Modi ban the film Adipurush? AICWA wrote a letter

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Badhir News,Adipurush,adipurush review,Adipurush Movie Review,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,adipurush controversy,Adipurush Prabhas,adipurush songs,Congress protest,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush song,adipurush reaction,adipurush full movie,Prabhas Adipurush,adipurush public reaction,Congress,adipurush controversy news,adipurush movie controversy,prabhas as adipurush,hindi adipurush,adipurush public review,adipurush vfx,congres protest,