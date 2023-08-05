trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645184
Big plan of terrorists on August 15, army killed a terrorist

Aug 05, 2023
A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that the army had received information about the hiding of two terrorists in a house in Rajouri. After which the army took action and killed a terrorist.

