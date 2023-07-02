trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629611
Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Teesta Setalvad has got a big relief from the Supreme Court on the bail application. The Supreme Court stayed the Gujarat High Court order for 7 days. The Solicitor General said that I would hope that the common man also gets such treatment.
