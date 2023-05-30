NewsVideos
Big revelation come to the fore in Delhi Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
A big revelation has come to the fore in the Delhi Murder case. It has been reported on the accused Sahil quoting sources that Sahil wore Kalava at the behest of his mother. There is no evidence of identity concealment.

“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
2:24
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
4:2
 'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement
1:31
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement

