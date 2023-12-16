trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699541
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Big revelation in Parliament infiltration case. All the accused had met several times before the incident. The aim was to create ruckus in Parliament. During remand, mastermind Lalit Jha made many important revelations during interrogation.

All Videos

Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Play Icon2:59
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
Play Icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Play Icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Play Icon8:1
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
Play Icon4:54
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father

Trending Videos

Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
play icon2:59
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
play icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
play icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
play icon8:1
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
play icon4:54
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
Lalit Jha,lalit jha kaun hai,sagar sharma,Lalit,Nilam,manickam tagore,Parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach,parliament security breach update,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,Parliament attack,Parliament security,Parliament,lok sabha security breach today,security breach in parliament today,sagar sharma diary,lalit jha surrender,Hindi News,Breaking News,sansad news,lalit jha remand,parliament security breach hindi,